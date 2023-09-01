PSU — There was plenty to celebrate Thursday morning on the campus of Pittsburg State University.

“This really takes that to the next level for our students,” said Dan Shipp, PSU President.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the new simulation hospital for the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing at McPherson Hall.

“This will be the place you want to be at. It really is great for quality of education and preparing students to be job-ready on day one,” said Shipp.

Private donors helped fund the $8-million 10,000-square-foot facility. New additions include six simulation labs and four debriefing rooms.

“So it’ll be really awesome to be able to have that nurses station and just those real-life hospital feel instead of in the library it’ll be so much different. Especially with our new simulator who is like a real-life simulator and mannequin. He can shake your hand and talk back to you. It’ll be really cool to be able to use that, have those patient interactions,” said Emma Blom.

“They can ask them, you know, their pain level. Do you want anything to drink? You know, are you comfortable in the bed? All those things like they have to do with a real person,” said Ann Beth Gilmore.

There’s also more classroom space, allowing the program to double its size in cohorts from 60 to 120 students.

“Being able to really work at maximum capacity is great for our program but it’s also great for our community, right? I mean, the hospitals, they need nurses, they need students who can graduate and who can go out take care of patients,” said Gilmore.

“We have so much more technology advances, we have more screens so you can see anywhere you’re at in the classroom and just better even speakers for the teachers to be. And it’s just a much better learning experience,” added Madison Strup

“They can come here and they can practice skills. They can practice just the nursing process, the critical thinking that goes along with caring for patients,” said Gilmore

“This says a lot about Pitt State. They’re always trying to make sure we have everything that we need to excel once we’re out in the field and just have the best health career experience that we can and always help others and strive to be the best that we can be,” said Strup.