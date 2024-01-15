PITTSBURG, Kan. — An inaugural day of service kicked off in Pittsburg today.

“Dr. King stood for community service, he stood for helping others and creating a life that was even better than the one he had,” said Deatrea Rose, PSU Inclusion and Belonging Associate Vice President.

A day on, not off.

That’s what they call MLK Day at Pittsburg State University, with more than 100 students and faculty members spending the holiday volunteering around town as part of the university’s inaugural “MLK Day of Service.”

“Students have heard about Dr. Martin Luther King, but we know throughout history that sometimes it has just been a quick, one-day lesson in their elementary, middle, and high schools, so this is an exposure piece, like what does a day of service actually mean right. This is an opportunity for them to now put their feet to action,” said Rose.

Things got started inside the Overman Student Center with a celebration of Dr. King’s life, with a musical performance by a PSU alum, and speeches by university officials.

Volunteers then spent several hours helping out local businesses and organizations, that needed assistance — from shoveling snow — to organizing items for a clothing drive.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he just wasn’t selfish at all, he gave to everyone, he was very much like that and so I just wanted to give back to the community, and help people here at Pitt-State,” said Remi Rothlisverger, PSU Freshman.

Dr. King believed everybody could be great because anybody can serve. Whether it’s volunteering on campus, cleaning up around town, or simply reaching out to a friend in need – and after speaking with university officials, it’s safe to say this is just the start, of what they hope to be, a long-lasting tradition.

“We hope this inaugural event turns into an annual event,” said Rose.

“Being the first year, and making the history here, and just getting everything sorted out and hopefully with the years to come, it gets better each year,” said Jaidyn Pointer, PSU Freshman.