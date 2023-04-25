PITTSBURG, Kan. — One of the oldest buildings on the Pittsburg State campus celebrates a big birthday this year.

This afternoon, the university hosted an open house at Willard Hall, which is now 100 years old.

For the building’s first several decades, it served as the women’s dormitory. It then mainly sat vacated for several years before a renovation 23 years ago turned it back into a co-ed dorm.

Several former students and residents of Willard Hall returned to relive some cherished memories.

For one woman, whose grandmother and mom both lived in the building during their college days, it means a lot more.

“Well, it makes my heart smile. And now that I have stories they’ve told me about and particular stories about where they were happy they lived in an all-girls dorm. And had great friendships develop from living here,” said Kristina Taylor, Grandma, and Mom Stayed at Willard Hall.

“We’ve lost some buildings over the years that we obviously wish we had. And so this could have been one of those as well. So it’s certainly gratifying not only to have saved it but to have it continue as a residence hall. Co-ed this time instead of simply for women,” said Dr. Steve Erwin, PSU Vice President.

Willard Hall is named for Francis, an educator, and activist for women’s suffrage but had no known connection to Pitt State.