PITTSBURG, Kan. — Local educators spent time in the classroom Thursday learning how to be better teachers.

More than 100 pre-service teachers, principals, administrators and teachers attended the 5th annual KAMO Leadership Forum at Pittsburg State. The objective of the event is to reach current and future educators throughout the Four States, to discuss and come up with new ideas on how to move forward in education strategies.

2013 National Teacher of the Year Jeff Charbonneau was the keynote speaker to lead the interactive event. Pitt state associate professor Michelle Hudiburg, said this leadership forum is a great tool for educators to learn from one another.

“As educators we always want to be better, we always want to improve. We always want serve our patrons well and our patrons are our kids. And so we want school to be the very best place it can be for all our kids. And so by offering opportunities like this for our leaders we are giving them some tools to take back and some opportunities to collaborate together and get a day just to think what do we need to do? What direction do we need to take?” said Hudiburg.

“You know I think one of the most important things to realize in education today is that students are coming from so many different backgrounds and so many different abilities. And so we really need to take the time to stop slow down and learn about them as human beings and individuals, and create individualized plan for each student. Now that means really understanding who they are from the course work that they’ve done in the past, to the sports that they play, to the type of person who they want to become,” said Charbonneau.

Charbonneau added it’s important for educators to learn from the past, so they don’t get stuck in traditional teaching ways.