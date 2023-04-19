PITTSBURG, Kan. — Five senior art students from Pitt State have their work on display in the Department of Arts Harry Grug Gallery.

The theme of the exhibit is centered around family and friends, titled “Familiarity” which the students came up with collectively.

This exhibit happens year around and it is a degree requirement for the students to complete before graduation.

There are different works of art including water-based collage, water-based paints, oil paintings, and more.

Chair of the Art Department James Oliver says it is the first look at what it feels like to be a professional artist.

“The fact that they organically came up with the theme is different from years past. Traditionally, there’s a huge variety of subject matters that are exhibited depending on the student and their interest. This exhibit always culminates their program and so it’s exciting. It’s kind of their first foray into being a professional artist sort to speak,” said James Oliver.

This Saturday, April 22nd, each student will give a brief description of their work at a reception from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.