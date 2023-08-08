PITTSBURG, Kan. — Student access to medical care, pharmacy, and mental health services are now even better at Pittsburg State.

And it’s all thanks to a new partnership between the university and the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas to expand services on campus and in the region.

There won’t be a change in student fees — and the move won’t just benefit students. Pitt State faculty and staff — and their families — will also reap the rewards of the partnership.

“I mentioned in my remarks the chance to spend time getting to know our students over the last year. So, some of the things they identified is nutrition support, dental support that they wish we had more of. Pharmaceutical support. And many of our students indicated, already, a connection to CHC,” said Dr. Dan Shipp, PSU President.

“We were founded on children. Making sure children were ready to learn. And just because they grow up, or are young adults, doesn’t mean they don’t need healthcare. It’s hard to grow up these days, and having those resources just down the road, I think will make a big difference in the lives of our young adults,” said Krista Postai, CHC/SEK CEO.

CHC-SEK took over operations this week of the Bryant Student Health Center. It’s also expanded its hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Friday during the fall and spring semesters — and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays during the summer.