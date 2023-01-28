PITTSBURG, Kans. — Kids in Pittsburg practiced their creative skills with construction, today.

Pittsburg State University’s School of Construction and the “National Association of Women in Construction Chapter 3-82” hosted the “13th Annual Block Kids Contest” at the Technology Center on campus.

Children in grades 1st through 6th were tasked with creating a construction project using various items like LEGO, a string, a rock, and a piece of aluminum foil.

Associate professor Dennis Audo says the goal is to introduce younger kids to construction and allow them to show off their creative skills.

“We let them show their creativity and come up with whatever ideas they want. Then they are evaluated, and they are asked a series of questions by judges. They are scored based on that criteria and then they are awarded construction prizes that are age-appropriate,” said Dennis Audo, PSU Associate Professor.

Next week, they are hosting a bridge-building competition for high school students.