PITTSBURG, Kan. — Some of the biggest construction companies in the four states and beyond are hoping to catch the eye of local university students.

The Kansas Technology Center is the setting for the Ninth Annual PSU Construction Expo.

Some of the biggest local and national companies are sending representatives, as well as their latest technology, trying to lure students in that major to fill open positions with those companies — either directly after graduation or through an internship. Internships often lead to jobs, as it has for PSU Senior Construction Major Joel Martin, who got the chance to hone his concrete skills in the tech center’s parking lot.

“I’m going to work for a company called Lithgo Contracting when I graduate college, so I interned with them last summer and accepted a position with them out of college when I finished my internship with them,” said Joel Martin, PSU Senior Construction Major.

“The benefit I’d say I get out of this most is just being able to network with many companies that are all around here, getting able to experience how to operate equipment, and the new technology that’s entering the construction world, so overall it’s a great experience,” said Brody Arck, PSU Junior Construction Major.

There will be a hundred different construction-related companies taking part in this event, some of which come from as far away as Canada.

Tony Siebe with Somero Enterprises came all the way from Nebraska for the event. What does he think about the quality of students coming out of this program?

“I got a lot of guys that are getting their interns and stuff out of here and they’re they’re very very happy and I mean across Kansas, Missouri, up into Nebraska, it’s a very good program,” said Tony Siebe, Somero Enterprises Inc.