Prairie maintenance takes place in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas landmark is doing its part to maintain the environment.



Saturday morning the Fort Scott National Historic Site lit a prescribed fire on five acres of land.



It was originally planned for April but had to be delayed for the right temperature, humidity and wind.



This is part of the sites regular maintenance to help return nutrients to the soil, get rid of disease and exotic invasive species and provide a better habitat for migratory birds and pollinators.



“The Native Americans had fires, naturally fires occur through lightening strike, what we’re trying to do is reproduce that through mechanisms that we create fires to try and happen at the same times and at the same intensities,” says Carl Brenner, National Historic Site Superintendent, “It’s a whole cycle that we make sure that we monitor and after each fire are looking back to see if we succeeded.”



The fire was a collaboration with the park service, US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Fort Scott Fire Department.