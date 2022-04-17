Pop-Up Market looks to help local small businesses and vendors

JOPLIN, Mo. — A set of pop-up markets is doing its part to help out local vendors and small businesses.



This afternoon the Hyped Market, an independent artisan market, held its April pop-up at the Joplin Avenue Coffee Company.



The market originally started back in December at Zinc Coffee.



Since then organizers saw the demand to keep the event going and hold pop-ups like Saturday’s throughout different small businesses.



While most of the vendors come from the Joplin area, market planner Dylann Beck says they’ve seen vendors come from hours away.



“A couple of vendors will travel from the Fayetteville, Bentonville area, we had at our last market someone traveled from Kansas City to come and be with us,” says Beck.



The next location for May’s pop-up will be announced in the coming weeks.



To stay up to date where The Hyped Market will be next you can follow their Instagram.