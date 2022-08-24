PITTSBURG, Kans. — Anticipation is on the rise in Pittsburg. “Paint the Town Red” week is next week. The celebration features a number of events surrounding the season opener for the Pitt State Football Gorillas. They host Central Missouri next Thursday.

Beginning on Monday, local businesses will start the process of getting ready for the annual decorating contest. And, each one that signs up is making a difference.

“It’s 50 dollars and half of that fee goes towards our Paint The Town Red Scholarship, and we give our Paint The Town Red Scholarship to two students in the spring semester,” said Tori Colvin, PACOC Special Events & Membership Director.

Businesses can register for the decorating contest through the Chamber. The deadline is this Friday — no later than 5 p.m.