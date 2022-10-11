PITTSBURG, Kans. — Changes are coming to the way some Pittsburg area residents get to and from their medical appointments.

For many years, patients that require help with transportation to Ascension Via Christi were able to contact the hospital for rides, but beginning November first, the CareVan program will be taken over by the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.

Hospital officials say they are happy to see the transportation service continuing for anyone in need.

To use the free service, patients will need to call “CHC-SEK” at 620-231-9873 to schedule their ride.