PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg nonprofit, on the verge of eviction, now has a new home. “Pawprints on the Heartland” is a spay and neuter clinic. It had been renting a property from the Southeast Kansas Humane Society until officials there decided to go in another direction.

“Pawprints” will soon be set up inside in a former salon at the corner of 21st and Joplin Street. The facility is currently being renovated.

“Today we’re working inside the van here, doing spay neuters inside the van which is equipped as a hospital and clinic, and so we will be doing, we won’t be missing any days, we’re keeping our schedule is Tuesday and Thursday as usual,” said Mary Kay Caldwell, Pawprints on the Heartland Board President.

Officials hope to have the inside clinic finished and ready for customers by the middle of next month.