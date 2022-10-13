PITTSBURG, Kans. — Solar energy is being highlighted in Pittsburg.

The new Evergy Solar Canopy sits just north of the Kansas Technology Center along the hike-and-bike path. Part of it includes a 25-kilowatt lithium-ion battery where power is stored and made available at the site when the sun is down or not shining.

“The reason we put it here at the technology center is because this is a area that will be used by students. They can come out here, they can charge their equipment, they can have outdoor classroom space. It’s next to their big construction area, so they can come out here and it’s a gathering spot for them,” said Jeff Martin, Evergy VP for Customer Ops.

The Solar Canopy was made possible through a partnership between Evergy and Pittsburg State.