PITTSBURG, Kans. — Business owners in a southeast Kansas community show their hometown pride through paint. It’s part of the 17th Annual Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce Paint the Town Red event. A total of 27 Pittsburg area businesses have decorated their stores in some type of manner.

Tori Colvin with the Chamber says judging of the entries takes place Wednesday morning, with the winner being announced on the KSN news at noon.

“We have our division one, division two, division three and with the Community Favorite Award, that is sponsored by Evergy, you can go online to our website and you can vote for your favorite business out of the entire decorating competition. And Security First Title was our winner last year,” said Tori Colvin, Special Events, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s theme is “Rock and Roll In the Jungle.”

In addition to pride, there’s a lot more on the line for the winner, including sky box tickets for the winning entry.