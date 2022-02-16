PITTSBURG, Kans. — A southeast Kansas school district is looking to honor its alumni.

The USD 250 Foundation is accepting nominees for this year’s annual “Distinguished Alumni Award.”

The award recognizes a graduate from Pittsburg High School and his or her contributions to the community or his or her career.

Past recipients include current Freeman Health System President and CEO Paula Baker, New York City Composer Caleb Hoyer, and former Major League Player and Manager Bill Rrussell.

“That’s important, to be able to see what you can contribute locally, and what you can do if you choose to leave Pittsburg. The other thing is it shows students the opportunities that are out there,” said Dawn McNay, USD 250 Foundation Board Member.

The recipeint will be invited to speak to this year’s graduating class. Nominees will be accepted through the end of the month.

The process can be done online by following this link here.