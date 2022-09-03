PITTSBURG, Kans. — A week-long celebration came to an end in Pittsburg Saturday. Runners made their way across Pittsburg State University for the annual “Paint the Town Red Freeman Health System 5k.” It’s hosted by the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, and the run will wrap up Paint the Town Red for the year.

Many know the week as a city-wide celebration leading up to the season opener for Pitt State football — and the pride and unity shared between the school and local organizations.

“It’s the most rewarding feeling seeing it all come together. Waking up this morning it was a great feeling knowing that this was going to be the last event of the week, but it’s also the best feeling because it’s been such a successful week, and we couldn’t have done it without all of our sponsors and the rest of the team here at the chamber,” said Tori Colvin, PACOC Special Events & Membership Director.

Money raised from Saturday’s run will go towards two Paint the Town Red scholarships for Pitt State students in the spring semester.