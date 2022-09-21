PITTSBURG, Kans. — Employers connected with future graduates on the campus of Pittsburg State University.

More than 150 businesses attended the annual Company Days event hosted by the college of technology.

Students got to explore the real world applications for their degrees with recruiters and demonstrations — including CDL’s sign division wrapping a car donated by Pitt State’s automotive technology program.

New university president, Dr. Dan Shipp said he’s proud to be a part of the annual event.

“You can’t go from table to table and not notice that many of the recruiters that are here with these companies are Pitt State grads. And so it’s a lot of fun for me to meet them, it’s a lot of great opportunity for them to connect with current students and offer them kind of a hand up to an opportunity like they had back in the day,” said Dr. Shipp.

Tuesday’s employers represented companies in construction and technology fields. Different businesses were on campus Wednesday from 8 to noon — with a focus on automotive and engineering.