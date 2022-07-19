PITTSBURG, Kans. — A handful of Pitt State students are responsible for the university’s latest set of national championship hardware.

Sarah Clausen and Matthew Schmidt won the top spot in a competition in Chicago put on by Phi Beta Lambda, which is the largest business career and technical organization in the world.

PSU’s entire PBL chapter competed. It’s the collegiate version of Future Business Leaders Of America.

The event featured 900 college students from across the country.

PSU competed in a total of 15 events and brought home 14 trophies.