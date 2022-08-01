PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg State is receiving a multi-million dollar grant.

The announcement was made Monday morning by U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and Pittsburg State Officials at PSU’s Tyler Research Center. The $3-million grant will be used to develop the center for commercialization. There, scientists will work with staff and students from the College of Technology and Polymer Chemistry Initiative to work on sustainable materials that can be commercialized.

“We want to continue to be a partner with Pittsburg State to make sure this is the place that research is being done and now it is being applied to business and industry, that people look to Pittsburg State for that assistance and that help,” said Sen. Moran (R) Kansas.

“There’s nobody within 300 miles of here that has these capabilities. So, this really makes us positioned well as we’re talking about bringing manufacturing opportunities, restoring, and revamping manufacturing. We’ve really got the tools to do that now,” added Tim Dawsey, Chair/Dir KS Polymer Research Center.

As Dawsey pointed out, the grant will also fund what’s called a “Prove-out Center,” which will create manufacturing jobs for products that are currently sold overseas.