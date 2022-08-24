PITTSBURG, Kans. — People are getting their first look at the first art exhibits of the semester at Pittsburg State. Both are inside Porter Hall. “We Are The Change” by Susan Ferguson — is in the University Gallery where a lot of the art is done through weaving. “Demographica” by Tom Birkner — is in the Harry Krug Gallery and serves as a visual record of modern life. Both will also be beneficial to students.

“They get the opportunity to see working artists showing in the gallery spaces incorporating what they do into their own coursework and for their future,” said James Oliver, PSU Department of Art Chair.

“Demographica” will be on display through October 12th.

“We Are The Change” through October 26th.