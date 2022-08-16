PITTSBURG, Kans. — Beginning next week, students from all over the Four States will leave their homes behind and start their college careers at Pittsburg State. Other newcomers to PSU are from the other side of the world.

This week, foreign students are getting acclimated to the culture shock of life in the American Heartland. But Gracie Ruble says international students aren’t anything new to the university. She says there are over 100 students from 25 different countries.

“We care a lot at our International office and I think just Pitt State as a whole, about making sure they feel comfortable. So just during the orientation process, what we do is we help put them into groups and just as a great way to help them feel not so isolated and alone,” said Ruble.

“And it’s my first time in the USA, so it’s a good experience and opportunity to get international experience, get a better education,” said Azizkhon Hojiakbarov, From Uzbekistan.

Some international students are only spending a semester at Pitt State, while others will be there for two years to finish off their bachelor’s, while others will be there all four years.

Ruble says students have the option of being paired with an American family, an American student, or other foreign students during their stay at the university.