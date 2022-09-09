PITTSBURG, Kans. — If the pandemic taught us nothing else, it taught us the importance and utter selflessness of nurses. At Pittsburg State Friday, about 100 nursing students were honored during their White Coat Ceremony. The white Coat Ceremony is relatively new to nursing students. In the past, it was mostly used for those becoming doctors.

“White Coat Ceremony is an opportunity to really recognize these beginning students who have made a tough decision to enter healthcare and have demonstrated that commitment. So it reflects that transition from learning in the classroom to actually applying that knowledge in the clinical setting,” said Dr. Barb McClaskey, Professor, Master Advisor.

“I chose to be a nurse because I have a passion for helping people. It’s such a great profession to get into so many different opportunities,” said Madison Strupe, Student.

Nearly every hospital in the area offers nurses huge signing bonuses – depending on the area of study, some could receive as much as $20,000 dollars.