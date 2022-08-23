PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pitt State students now know more about what their campus — and the Pittsburg community — have to offer.

And it’s all thanks to the university’s annual Community Fair, which took place Tuesday on The Oval.

It’s put on every year by the Campus Activities Center — and features a large number of Pittsburg area businesses and campus organizations. All there to showcase their goods and services to PSU students.

“I just think it’s cool to kind of know what you have around and what resources are available to you at all times. I think it’s pretty helpful. People just need to actually use the resources, or at least come and just listen and see what there is,” said PSU sophomore Olivia Haley,

“I got a little squishy, so I didn’t think I’d get that, but I got some candy, a frisbee for my dog, little handouts. Nothing crazy,” said PSU senior Tori Derosa.

The next big event at Pitt State is Paint the Town Red week. It begins next Monday.