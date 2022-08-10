PITTSBURG, Kans. — An artist’s journey is serving as the inspiration for the newest art exhibit at Pittsburg State. It’s called, “The Night Before,” and is inside the University Gallery. It tells the story — through ceramics — of Assistant Instructional Professor of Ceramics, Mayumi Kiefer. She grew up in Japan where this type of art wasn’t typically done by women.

“It was kind of a battle to myself with ‘How can I fit,’ or ‘How can I do that,’ but when I came here, ‘Oh! It’s ok,’ you don’t have to worry about it. So that gave me a little bit more freedom,” said Mayumi Kiefer.

The exhibit is free and open to the public through August 18th.