PSU breaks ground on simulation hospital

PITTSBURG, Kans. — After construction was delayed due to the pandemic, the newest addition to the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing is underway.

“In today’s nursing education world it is this state of the art standard of practice to teach in a simulated environment,” said Dr. Cheryl Gieferm School of Nursing Director.

Pittsburg State University will soon have one of its own. On Thursday, the school broke ground on the new simulation hospital for the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing.

“This will be an actual hospital simulation with a nursing station, individual rooms, so we’ll be able to get as close as possible to being in a clinical setting in a hospital,” said Jason Rowland, Junior Class of Nursing President.

The project will help open the nursing program to even more students.

“We will be able to expand to 120 students per cohort, right now we’re admitting 90, and we’re hoping to go up over the next 20 to 30 years.” Dr. Gieferm.

Nursing students continue to be high in demand — many are getting offers in Novembers before graduating in May.

“In our clinical settings at the hospital, you can just talk with the other nurses and they’re just already recruiting as we’re there and we’re a year away from being there,” added Rowland.

“For me it’s finding nurses who are qualified and highly trained. We’ve known for 10 years that we’re going to be 1.2 million nurses short in the next two to three years,” said Tony Raboin, Air Medical Transport.

While the hospital and renovations won’t be completed until 2023, students already have their eyes set on its possibilities.

“I’m hoping to be in it for grad school, I’m wanting to come here to get my doctorate at Pitt State. Overall, I’m just excited for the future generation of nurses getting to come in and do this,” said Paige McCarty, Junior Nursing Student.