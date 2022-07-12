PITTSBURG, Kans. — Efforts to refurbish a historic area theatre got a boost from the state’s chief executive.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has awarded over $4 million in community service tax credits to nearly 30 nonprofits. One of which is the Colonial Fox Theater in Pittsburg.

Vonnie Corsini says her organization has applied for the tax credits two times in the past, and the third time turned out to be the charm.

“And we’re getting $150,000 of community service tax credits which will translate into $300,000 in gifts for us. If a person for instance would donate $1,000 to us, the State of Kansas would give them back $500 in tax credits,” said Vonnie Corsini, Executive Director, Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation.

Corsini says the money will go towards the construction of a pavilion to be built onto one side of the existing structure.

That will include a green room for performers as well as additional bathrooms and lobby space needed to make the overall refurbishing project practical.