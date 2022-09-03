PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg tradition is back in action under new leadership. Hundreds of bikers woke up bright and early this morning to bike the “Gorilla Century.” As the name suggests, it’s a 100-mile bike across Pittsburg and local communities — but there were also 60 and 38-mile options.

For years the bike ride was managed by local bike shop owner Roger Lomshek before he decided to move on to other ventures. This year Gorilla Century has a new face, Melisa Bergstedt.

“I’m glad to keep it going, it was going to stop and I thought that was a really big waste, I mean there’s so much riding here. Cycling is important to this community and in Missouri in general so I wanted to keep it going,” said Melisa Bergstedt, Gorilla Century Owner.

Riders also made a difference by participating. The Gorilla Century helps provide back-to-school clothing and gas cards for people in need. And some funds will even be used to create Christmas stockings for underprivileged children.