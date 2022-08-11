PITTSBURG, Kans. — Members of the Pittsburg community are making sure students start the school year prepared. Thursday, $1,000 worth of school supplies were distributed. The idea behind the effort actually started Wednesday.

Al Patel owns Pitt Discount Liquor and wanted to help lessen the toll inflation is having on families. So he decided to work with the City to hand out supplies in the most effective way.

“It’s really great, he decided to just do this on a whim, we were able to help him out and he of course is helping a hundred or so kids out, it’s so great,” said Kadie Hawpe, Pittsburg Assistant Director of Human Resources.

“Some of the families can’t afford everything for the kids, so I said let me do something for at least, for 150 or 200 kids, at least they can get the school supplies,” said Patel.

Close to 150 boxes of supplies were prepared by City employees.

Classes start in the Pittsburg School District on August 18th.