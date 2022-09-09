PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is recovering from a shooting after what Pittsburg Police say was a targeted attack.

Around 2 AM Friday , PPD arrived at the 300 block of W. Forest St. after a call for gunshots. Upon their arrival, another person would call from within a home that had just been shot, saying a resident was hit.

Officers were able to get to this home and administer aid to a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition.

Evidence gathered by investigators has led PPD to believe the shooting was the result of a targeted attack; and that the shooter fired from outside the home. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at our tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.