PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year was approved earlier Tuesday. City Commissioners have been combing over the numbers since City Manager, Daron Hall officially submitted the budget on July 26th. The total number — a little more than $72.2 million.

There’s a big focus on housing and economic development. Officials say they want to continue to grow the community — but inflation does play a role.

“We build this budget in May and June and times have already then changed in those two months. So, it’s difficult to keep planning for those projects and things like that. // We’re seeing, you know, record inflation, today was a struggle on the market,” said Larissa Bowman, Finance Director, City of Pittsburg.

The adopted budget will be sent to the City Clerk Wednesday to be certified.