PITTSBURG, Kans. — On Monday, October 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:12 p.m., a call came into Pittsburg Police Department’s Communications Center by a reporting party requesting officers check the welfare of a female subject residing at 1309 Cedar Crest Drive in Pittsburg.

The caller had received information that the female living at this residence may have been hurt or injured. Officers arrived on scene and found the residence secured. Forceful entry was made into the residence where officers discovered the body of 54-year-old Machelle Lynn Fontenot, of Pittsburg. The death is being treated as a homicide at this time.



Information developed early in this investigation, led to the victim’s husband, 60-year-old Timothy M. Fontenot, of Pittsburg, being the subject in the death of Mrs. Fontenot. While officers and detectives were investigating the scene, Mr. Fontenot was spotted by a detective driving back into the neighborhood where this incident occurred. The detective conducted a traffic stop on Mr. Fontenot’s vehicle, while other officers attempted to block the vehicle from coming into the crime scene.

Initially, Mr. Fontenot stopped his vehicle, but would not comply with commands given by officers. When officers attempted to forcefully remove him from the vehicle, he swerved around the patrol unit blocking his vehicle, and proceeded toward the scene. In doing so, Mr. Fontenot nearly hit several officers with his vehicle. Mr. Fontenot pulled into the driveway of 1309 Cedar Crest Drive. He was removed from the vehicle by officers, and immediately taken into custody without incident.

Timothy M. Fontenot was arrested for one count of 2nd degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and one count of felony interference with law enforcement. He was transported to the Crawford County Jail.

Investigators will be requesting he be held without bond until he can be seen by a Judge.

The Pittsburg Police Department continues to actively investigate this incident. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.