PITTSBURG, Kans. – On Saturday, around1:22 pm, the Pittsburg Fire and Police Departments responded to a residential structure fire at 407 West 4th Street.

While en route to the scene, dispatchers informed the fire department that they received several phone calls confirming that the structure was fully involved. Dispatch also reported that the building was possibly unoccupied. Fire personnel later discovered a posting on the property, dated June 23, 2022, identifying the structure as “Unsafe to Occupy.”

Upon arrival, firefighters attempted an interior attack to extinguish the fire. Operations changed from an offensive to a defensive approach due to heavy fire damage, structural instability, and a roof collapse. After a difficult 3.5-hour fight, the fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but the damage to the building was estimated to be a total loss. No civilian injuries were reported.

Officials from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office are conducting the investigation. The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.