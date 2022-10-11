PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg Fire Chief Dennis Reilly has announced his retirement from the Pittsburg Fire Department.

“The chief has had a long career in the fire service and we appreciate him spending the last two years as a firefighter with the city of Pittsburg, sharing his experiences and knowledge of fire tactics,” said Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall.

Reilly has served as Pittsburg Fire Chief since September of 2020, and has dedicated more than 40 years to the fire service.

“I’m excited to focus on my family, traveling, and my training and consulting business,” said Reilly. “It’s been an honor to serve the citizens of Pittsburg and I appreciate the opportunities I have been given.”

The city has appointed Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne as Interim Fire Chief.