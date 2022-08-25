PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg business is hoping to breathe new life into an old building. Owners of the White Elephant Emporium have started renovating their new home at 804 North Broadway. The project is expected to cost more than $100,000 with the city covering roughly 10%.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the home decor business received a non-repayable loan made possible by Pittsburg’s Economic Development sales tax.

“It kind of takes a village to get some of these projects done and to purchase a building like this, for us it’s definitely taken the help of Pittsburg, Kansas,” said Stephanie Watts, White Elephant Emporium Co-Owner.

Watts hopes to have the new location open by the beginning of October.