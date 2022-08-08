PITTSBURG, Kans. — An annual tradition kicked off Monday night in Pittsburg.

The “Corporate Challenge” brings teams from companies across Crawford County together for friendly competition. Teams are divided into two divisions, 100 or more employees, and 99 or fewer employees, all competing in games like golf, ax-throwing, and trivia while supporting local Pittsburg businesses.

“Community involvement is kind of the biggest thing. We want everybody in the community to come out and enjoy and have fun. And then just kind of build on it, get them out, get them active, and just be part of the community as a whole,” said Kelsey Lawler, Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Athletics Manager.

Games will be held every day this week and wrap up on Sunday.