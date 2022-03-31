PITTSBURG, Kans. — As the world continues to open back up, many parts of life are returning to normal.

For the Biology Department at Pittsburg State, students are returning to the field and getting a real chance to see their major in action.

“Our program is very hands-on, very outdoor focused. So this is one of the best parts of being a biology student,” said Dr. Andrew George, PSU Assoc. Professor of Biology.

Being so involved with nature, things haven’t been the same in the at the Biology Department at Pittsburg State University since the pandemic first started two years ago.

“2020, 2021 we didn’t get out as much, but this spring, we’ve had several big fieldtrips we’ve done. During spring break the PSU Wildlife and Fisheries Society, they did a joint trip with Emporia State University volunteer trip to South Padre Island, Texas.” Dr. George.

“We spent a few days building a corral for the sea turtle hatchery. We had to excavate a lot of land and take out vegetation, then we had to put in posts and fencing to build the corral,” said PSU Freshman Khloey Stringer. “It was a really cool experience to be able to see what being a marine biologist would be like.”

Now several students are getting a classic college experience — some are even getting a second chance.

“In March of 2020 when we had an original plan, I was part of the original group going to the Sea Turtle Corporation and of course it was pretty devastating that it got canceled and it canceled again in 2021 so I feel like thinking that we lost this oppurtunity and we won’t be able to do it again because of COVID, so getting the news that we got approved for this year was very exciting for me,” said Isabelle Villafañe, PSU Senior.

Getting the chance to put their skills from class, to the physical test.

“Being in the field is a huge part of being a Field Biology major, it’s in the name. So when we’re able to go out in the field and experience these things first hand and see them in person, it just solidifies what we’re doing in the classroom,” added Taylor Michael, PSU Junior.