PITTSBURG, Kans. — You’re never too young to start thinking about what you want to do for a living, even if you aren’t out of high school yet.

That’s one of the goals of the Pitt State Construct Your Future camp being held inside the Kansas Technology Center.

As part of the event, students aged nine through twelve get immersed in the world of construction.

Participants in the week-long workshop will get a taste of almost every facet of that industry.

“To come in and experience the world of construction, not just carpentry but the world of construction. So, we do things with wood and concrete, we do some things with C.A.D. so they’re getting into some sketch up drawings where they have to design things, they’re going to do some estimating. We’re going to try and give them a taste of our industry,” said James Otter, Director, PSU School of Construction.

Otter says the program is very hands-on and even allows students the chance to make concrete.