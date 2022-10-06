PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg is now, officially, in a real pickle — as in pickleball. During Thursday’s Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Chamber Coffee,’ a big ribbon was cut to celebrate the new Four Oaks Pickleball Courts. They’re at the Jack Johnson Tennis Center, which has been a fixture in Pittsburg for 50-years.

“Pickleball has a 40-percent growth rate right now and it’s exponential growth. It’s, I just came back from Phoenix, at the National Parks Conference and it is pickleball crazy right now, because it’s such a popular sport. Any age group can do it. It’s very social. It can be competitive, but it’s very social. It’s good exercise, so, everybody’s looking for outside exercise, but still want to be social and it checks all the boxes,” said Toby Cook, Pittsburg Parks & Rec.

The total cost of the project is $28,000. A little more than half came from the city. Kansas Crossing Casino foot the bill for the rest.