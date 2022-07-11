PITTSBURG, Kans. — One of Pittsburg’s busiest streets is under construction, again.

East Quincy Street from Franklin Road to Taylor Street will be the site for the next set of improvements to that roadway.

Matt Bacon is the Director of Public Works and Utilities for the City of Pittsburg and says motorists will need to pay close attention each time they go into that area.

“Traffic patterns will change, there will be lane shifts as construction improves on Rouse Street through this intersection improvement, so there will be lane shifts and people will need to be alert to those changes. There’s a lot of utility relocates, water line improvements, gas lines will have to run some new segments, you can see the new poles,” said Bacon.

He says the construction project is designed to take that stretch of road from a two-lane road with open ditches to a three-lane road with curbs, gutters, and sidewalks on both sides of the street.

The project is expected to finish in the fall of next year.

He says this is phase two of the Quincy Street upgrade. Phase one, which went up to Joplin Street, was done two years ago.