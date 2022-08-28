PITTSBURG, Ks. — People are making their way through Lincoln Park in Pittsburg to make a difference.



His evening the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department held a 3K benefit walk.



All proceeds raised will be going towards the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

Alizeh Hammad and her sister are the minds behind the event.



Hammad has been an advocate for the organization since she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease herself.



She started a YouTube channel and a website, but wanted to do more.



So she and her sister brought the walk to the Parks and Rec department, and the rest is history.



“I never told my classmates like ever, and so I kind of just didn’t care about it and I didn’t want to talk about it, but I think it’s really important if you have something that is part of you, embrace it,” says Hammad.



If you would still like to contribute to the organization you can call Pittsburg Parks and Recreation and ask for Kelsey Lawler.