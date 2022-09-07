PITTSBURG, Kans. — A local museum is taking us back in time hosting some classic cars. “The Heart of the Ozarks Model T Ford Club” is spending the next few days touring southeast Kansas. As part of their annual tour, the group will visit places like Big Brutus and the Crawford County Historic Museum.

The group has been in existence for nearly 40 years. In the past, it has had more than 100 members, but this year they have 50. Members hope tours like this can help attract younger members to the group.

“On Labor Day week we have a tour from various different locations, cities that can accommodate the number of cars that we have. In years past, we had well over a hundred cars that we have,” said Gus Lueckenhoff, Model T Ford Club Member.

To learn more about the tour and the club you can check out their Facebook page here.