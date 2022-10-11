PITTSBURG, Kans. — A company that provides lifesaving services to the Four States has plenty of reasons to celebrate.

How about 30? As in the number of years Medflight has been operating locally.

A celebration was held tonight in Pittsburg, and featured company officials, past and present crew members, even former patients, and many others.

Medflight has home bases in both Joplin and Parsons.

“…And, our accomplishment and what we do is we provide more tomorrows,” said Rod Pace, Regional Vice President for the Midwest region for AirMethods.

“MedFlight came and picked her up, they were actually waiting for the ambulance by the time we got there and they transported her to KU Med, definetly instrumental in saving her life,” said Nelson and Euna Blythe, Former Patients.

Since taking flight in October of 1992, Medflight crews have completed more than 21,000 transports.