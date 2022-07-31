PITTSBURG, Ks. — With primaries just a few days away, candidates in Kansas are making final campaign efforts.



Multiple local and state candidates gathered in Pittsburg’s Lincoln Park Sunday for a Republican candidate rally.



Today’s candidates include Kris Kobach who is running for attorney general, Luke Aichele running for the Kansas State Board of Education, Chuck Smith and Ken Collins who are running for the Kansas House of Representatives, and Carl Wood, Bruce Blair and Lee Pool who are running for Crawford County Commissioner.



They laid out their platforms, why they’re running and what they hope to accomplish.



“A lot of people are not familiar with every little nuance of what’s going on in the election and the various issues, and not everybody knows what the candidates stand for, so we wanted to give them a chance to voice that,” says Roger Lomsheck, SEK Freedom.



“Someone can come up to me and say ‘When you’re going to sue Joe Biden, what would be the first lawsuit?’ I can tell them well, vaccine mandates, the trans agenda in schools, protecting our gun rights, so you can answer people’s questions, and then you can also see what’s on their mind,” says Kris Kobach, Kansas Attorney General Candidate.



The primary election for Kansas will be on this Tuesday, August 2nd.