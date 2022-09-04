PITTSBURG, Ks. — Little Balkans Days is wrapping up this weekend with something big for one local animal shelter.



This afternoon the Southeast Kansas Humane Society held an adoption event at Lakeside Park.



People were able to meet some of the dogs up for adoption at the shelter.



Director Jasmine Kyle says socialization events like this are big for residents, especially for Robert the five year old beagle.



He was one of 4,000 rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia earlier this year, and today was the first time he had ever gone to a park.



“He was born at that facility, and that’s all they know, they have never seen a tree. When they first got to our shelter they were a little hesitant on grass when we first got them out. So it’s really important that you work with that overstimulation with them,” says Kyle, “We always like to see how they’re going to be doing outside, how they’re going to be doing with other people, and let them enjoy what they’re about to experience with their family.”



The shelter has also restarted its dog check-out program.



It’s where people check-out one of the residents for part of the day.



They can take them around town for things like a walk or a pupcup, and then bring them back to the shelter.



To take part, just visit the shelter during normal business hours.