PITTSBURG, Kans. — With today’s weather, many local golf courses were packed with players. And one in Pittsburg hosted a “feel good” event.

Four Oaks Golf Course hosted this year’s Southeast Kansas Regional Golf Competition for Special Olympics Kansas. Special Olympic athletes from a number of area schools across Southeast Kansas teamed up with partners and volunteers to enjoy a day of golf. All told — more than 150 athletes took part.

“We have everyone from high school, high school, and middle school to adults, and they’ll come and compete. They’ll, some will be paired with unified partners, which is a person that does not have a diagnosed disability. They’ll form teams and form these lifelong relationships, all to have fun and play sports and do golf,” said Erin Fletcher, Special Olympics Kansas.

Students played this morning — with the Adult Special Olympians hitting the course this afternoon.