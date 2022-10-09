PITTSBURG, Kans. — Firefighters in Pittsburg spent time interacting with the community.

Pittsburg Fire Station #1 hosted an open house this afternoon.

Crawford County EMS and Fire District #4 brought their bounce house for the kids.

Kids also had a chance to learn about firefighting jobs, such as handling a fire hose, and going through a simulated situation on what to do in a house fire. Their overall focus of today’s event was to establish a strong relationship with the community.

“This is the annual Fire Prevention Week public education event that we host here with the Pittsburg Fire Department. And we were really just hoping to bring the public into the fire station. Talk to them about public education, the theme for this year and you know, help spread that message to them if they have an emergency so they know what to do if they have to evacuate their house,” said Tom Vacca, Pittsburg Deputy Fire Chief.

Today also marked the official start of “Fire Prevention Week”.

It runs through October 15th.