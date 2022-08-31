PITTSBURG, Kans. — Several pieces of Crawford County are being immortalized. The Crawford County Historical Museum in Pittsburg has a new exhibit highlighting a number of local businesses. Work on it began earlier this summer.

So far, it features the Pittsburg Ice-cream Company or “PICCO,” A.J Cripe Town Talk Bread Company, and Malle Service and Tire, which closed last year after 97 years in business.

“I wanted to get the history down before it disappeared, and I’ve always been interested in history. I thought this would be a good place to preserve the history, and if people want to look at it, it’s here and it’s just a good way to remember things,” said Edward Malle, Former Owner of Malle Service & Tire.

A lot of the photos Malle donated used to be displayed in the business. They were found for its 90th anniversary.