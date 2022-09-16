PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced Friday their choice for the position of Community Development and Housing Director.

Kim Froman will step into the role effective September 26th and begin leading the city’s housing and community development programs, the city stated in a release.

Kim Froman

“We are excited for Kim to join our team,” says Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall. “She is a proven leader with strong roots in Pittsburg. Her team-building, management, networking, and operational expertise will serve our growing community well.”

As director, Froman will be responsible for networking and building positive relationships with business leaders, educational institutions, property owners, investors, regulatory and governmental agencies, non-profits, and citizens to promote the future growth of Pittsburg.

“I hope to bring perspective from not only a citizen of Pittsburg but a wife, a mother and a business owner,” said Froman. “I am excited to team up with the City of Pittsburg to continue to make Pittsburg a great place to live, shop and do business, but also sell Pittsburg to those who might not know about our incredible community.”

Froman brings with her more than 20 years of experience managing business operations in corporate settings and previously held the position of Director of Talent at Crossland Construction in Columbus, KS.