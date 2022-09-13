PITTSBURG, Kans. — One of the founding fathers of a Four State downtown redevelopment program has a new title at one of the businesses he helped create. Pitt State Graduate Darrell Pulliam helped write the initial grant back in 2015 that lead to the creation of the renovation project at 4th and Broadway called “Block 22.” That project called for the complete renovation of a group of buildings at that intersection. That $300,000 grant helped get the project off the ground.

One of the businesses that anchor Block 22 is Brick + Mortar restaurant. Pulliam wanted to keep ownership of the eatery local, so he bought the business recently and now runs it.

“So we’re still in a growth mode, we think we have a really cool restaurant. It’s a great place for lunch, you can have a business lunch here and then we transition into dinner and it’s fine dining so you can sit down and have a really great date night,” said Darrell Pulliam, Owner, Brick + Mortar.

Through a previous job, he worked all across the country but he ultimately wanted to be part of a downtown renaissance he helped start.

“I chose to come back to Pittsburg because I really believe in what we’re trying to do here and what we’re trying to build and it’s a great place to be,” said Pulliam.

Prior to buying the restaurant, he was the executive director of The Foundry right across the street and has played a project manager role at P.S.U. Pulliam says the business just celebrated its 3rd year in operation. He also owns a smaller restaurant next to Brick + Mortar. It was previously called “Juicy’s,” but he plans to reopen that as a burrito shop later this fall with a different name.